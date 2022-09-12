Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens shot in Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

2 teens shot while walking in Englewood
2 teens shot while walking in Englewood 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers were shot in Englewood early Monday morning. 

Chicago police said the 14-year-old and 18-year-old were near 70th Street and Normal Avenue at 1 a.m., when someone fired shots from a black SUV.

Officers on the scene told CBS 2 the teens were in a blue SUV at the time of the shooting. Bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle.

The victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. 

Police are looking for the shooter.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 5:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.