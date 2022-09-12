2 teens shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers were shot in Englewood early Monday morning.

Chicago police said the 14-year-old and 18-year-old were near 70th Street and Normal Avenue at 1 a.m., when someone fired shots from a black SUV.

Officers on the scene told CBS 2 the teens were in a blue SUV at the time of the shooting. Bullet holes can be seen in the vehicle.

The victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Police are looking for the shooter.