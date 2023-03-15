Watch CBS News
2 teens shot while on walkway in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two boys, 14 and 17, were shot while outside in the Chatham neighborhood Tuesday night.

It happened in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue just before midnight.

Chicago police tell us the teens were standing on the sidewalk when someone in a Chevy SUV started shooting.

The 17-year-old was shot in both legs and was taken to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition. The 14-year-old was also taken to Comers in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

No one is in custody.

