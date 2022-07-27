2 teens charged with arson, 2 charged with trespassing in massive blaze at Pheasant Run Resort

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teens have been charged with arson, accused of setting a massive fire that destroyed much of the vacant Pheasant Run Resort in west suburban St. Charles in May.

DuPage County prosecutors said the two boys, one from Carol Stream and one from Wheaton, both face one felony count of arson, one felony count of burglary, one felony count of property damage, and three misdemeanor counts of trespassing.

Two other teens, one from Carol Stream and one from Winfield, also have been charged with two misdemeanor counts of trespassing at the resort.

The boys' ages range from 14 to 17. Their names have not been released due to their ages.

Prosecutors said the four broke into the Pheasant Run Resort on the afternoon of May 21, and once inside, two of the boys started setting papers on fire in two locations, then left the scene.

The fire the two boys set turned into a three-alarm inferno that burned for several hours, destroying several buildings at the resort; including an indoor replica of New Orleans' Bourbon Street, and three wings of hotel rooms.

The resort has been closed since 2020

"For days, one hundred and seven firefighters from twenty-six fire departments put their lives in danger to control and ultimately extinguish a massive fire that heavily damaged the former Pheasant Run resort in St. Charles," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Thankfully, no one sustained serious injury while battling the fire allegedly set in this case."

The four boys were charged Monday, and the boys facing arson charges turned themselves in on Tuesday.

The boys facing arson charges have been ordered detained, and are due back in court on Aug. 1; while the other two boys were released to the custody of their parents, and are due back in court on Aug. 10.