Firefighters remain on scene at Pheasant Run Resort two days after massive blaze

Investigators say probe into Pheasant Run resort fire will take two weeks

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters in St. Charles were still chasing hot spots Monday evening at the old Pheasant Run Resort – after a huge fire this weekend.

The three-alarm inferno broke out Saturday afternoon.

Several buildings, including the main lobby of the resort, were destroyed. Also destroyed was the indoor replica of New Orleans' Bourbon Street, and the A, B, and E wings of hotel rooms.

A full investigation into the fire was under way Monday evening. The St. Charles police and fire departments are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal to investigate.

Investigators expect it will take two weeks to figure out a cause.

Pleasant Run Resort opened in 1963 on the site of a former dairy farm, according to published reports. It closed in March 2020.