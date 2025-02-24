2 teens charged in armed robbery of man on Chicago's South Side

Two teenage boys were charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 33-year-old man Sunday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The boys, both 15, were charged with felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and criminal trespass of a vehicle. One of them received an additional charge of unlawful possession of a handgun.

According to police, they were arrested in the 7400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 11:03 a.m. and 10:43 a.m., respectively.

The teens were identified as the suspects who took property at gunpoint from the victim in the 1300 block of East 63rd Street 30 minutes earlier.

Police said they were also found in possession of a vehicle that was reported stolen on Friday from the 7500 block of South Evans Avenue.

Both were placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was immediately available.