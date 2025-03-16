2 teens charged with armed robbery, possessing stolen vehicle on Chicago's North Side

Two teenage boys were charged in connection to an armed robbery while driving a stolen vehicle on the city's North Side.

The boys, 16 and 17, were charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass of a vehicle. The 17-year-old was additionally charged with having a high-capacity magazine with metal-piercing bullets.

Both were arrested minutes apart Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of North Leavitt Street and 1900 block of West Diversey Parkway.

Chicago police said the teens were identified as the suspects who took property at gunpoint from a 55-year-old man in the 1900 block of West Cornelia Avenue less than 30 minutes earlier.

They were also inside a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier in the day from the 2000 block of North Hamlin Avenue.

The teens were placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.