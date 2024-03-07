2 students facing charges after alleged fight at suburban Chicago high school

WHEATEN, Ill. (CBS) – Two juvenile boys face charges following a fight at a high school in Wheaten last month.

City officials said around 11:43 a.m. on Feb. 28, a school resource officer at Wheaton Warrenville South High School was alerted to a potential medical emergency involving a male student in the common areas.

It was determined by the officer that the student was involved in a fight with another male student, officials said.

The student received aid from the school's nurses and was then taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

A second male student was identified as being involved in the fight. Another student captured a portion of the fight on cellphone video and turned it over to police and school administration.

The incident was being reviewed by the Wheaton Police Department and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office for potential charges.

The two boys are facing charges of aggravated battery on public property.

They have not returned to the school.

Both are expected to appear in juvenile court on Thursday.