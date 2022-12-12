Two men shot in Chicago's Back of the Yards, both in serious condition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, leaving two men injured.

CPD said it happened in the 1100 block of W. 47th Street around 3:45 p.m. Two men, ages 24 and 25, were hit by gunfire. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports it's unclear if they were eating inside the fast food restaurant, but there were more than 30 shell casings found on the scene.

At least two dozen shots were fired into a Back of the Yards restaurant.

Chicago police have been on scene for hours collecting evidence both outside and inside the restaurant. Some employees are still there, helping detectives with this investigation and likely providing any surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

After the victims were hit, they drove to a fire house at 44th and Ashland, about three blocks from the shooting. The victims were taken to University of Chicago Hospital and Stroger Hospital and both in serious condition.

Police said no one is in custody.