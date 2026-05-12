2 remaining victims identified in fatal wrong-way crash on I-88 in Aurora

The two remaining victims who were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 88 in Aurora over the weekend were identified on Tuesday.

Illinois State police said that troopers responded to the crash shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday on the westbound milepost 112.25 in Aurora.

They say that the wrong-way driver and sole occupant, identified by the Kane County Coroner's Office as 32-year-old Johnathan Rivera of Melrose Park, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with another vehicle, occupied by two women, head-on.

They were identified as 21-year-old Heaven Williams and 21-year-old Sariyah Watson, both from DeKalb.

All three people were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An autopsy performed on Monday indicated that all three victims had multiple injuries consistent with a motor vehicle collision.

Watson was a sprinter on the track and field team at UIC.

UIC's athletic director said in a statement, "Our hearts are broken by this tragic loss. On behalf of UIC, we extend our deepest condolences to Sariyah's family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

The athletics department says they're providing support services for student athletes, coaches, and anyone who may need them.

The coroner's office says that toxicology samples were collected to be sent to a national forensic laboratory for comprehensive analysis.

The video above is from a previous report.