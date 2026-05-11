Friends remember UIC student athlete Sariyah Watson killed in wrong-way crash on I-88 in Aurora

One of the victims killed in a wrong-way crash in Kane County over the weekend has been identified as a track and field student athlete at UIC.

The school's athletic department says Sariyah Watson, 21, was a sprinter on the track and field team, but to those who knew her off the track, she is remembered for so much more than being an athlete.

"She was such an easy person to love, like, it was just hard not to love her. Like, everybody loves Sariyah," said friend Mariah Gonzales.

As college track and field athletes, Mariah Gonzalez often competed against her lifelong friend Watson, who was a junior who ran for UIC.

"I just raced her on Friday. I saw her at a track meet," Gonzalez said. "It's just, like, crazy how, like, you know, life works, and just anything can happen."

On Sunday, around 4 a.m., Watson was in a car with another 21-year-old woman when their vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver on I-88 near Aurora. Both cars were heavily damaged from the impact.

Illinois State Police say all three died. On Monday, UIC identified Watson as a student athlete.

"She definitely was on her way home because, yeah, that road is, like, near her house, on the way, heading towards her house," said friend Ava Spencer.

Watson grew up in DeKalb and instantly bonded with her high school AAU track and field teammates. All of them are now in college, mourning the unimaginable loss of their friend with the unforgettable laugh.

"Oh my god, her laugh, that laugh, she is so… We love that girl so much, and she's just always supportive," Gonzalez said.

"I was texting her, like, we were talking, like, the hour before she even passed away. That's why it's hitting hard for me," said friend Janiya Bowman.

"There's nothing I could do, like, to speak to my friend again, and it feels … It feels surreal," said Jahnel Bowman.

UIC's athletic director said in a statement, "Our hearts are broken by this tragic loss. On behalf of UIC, we extend our deepest condolences to Sariyah's family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

"Sariyah was very funny, she was great to talk to, like. She was just a great person. I love my friend. I'll forever remember her," Bowman said.

The other person in the car with Watson has not yet been identified, but was also from DeKalb. The driver of the wrong-way car was a 32-year-old man from Melrose Park. He also has yet to be identified.

UIC Athletics is providing support services for student-athletes, coaches, and anyone who may need them.