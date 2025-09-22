2 people taken to custody after driver flees traffic stop, crashes in Chicago's Grand Crossing community

Possible chase caused crash in Greater Grand Crossing community, witness says

Two people were injured and also taken into police custody after a driver fled a traffic stop off the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday night.

Illinois State Police said at 9:43 p.m., troopers were investigating a crash at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue alongside the Dan Ryan. They tried to pull over a Chevrolet Uplander, but the driver did not stop — and went on to run a red light, state police said.

The Uplander then hit a Jeep Cherokee in traffic and a parked Honda Pilot, state police said.

There were six people in the Chevy Uplander, and three ran off, state police said. Two others were taken into custody by Illinois State Police with the help of Chicago police officers, and were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries they suffered in the crash, state police said. State police did not account for the sixth person.

A witness described what she saw.

"As soon as I turned the key, I heard a loud bang — it was like, pow! it's a car accident. I went back out and I see everything," said witness Janese Robinson. "They block off every street. They blocked off everything because it was a chase."

No other injuries were reported, state police said.