Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people hurt after crash in Chicago suburb, fire officials say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 hospitalized after Skokie, Illinois, crash
2 hospitalized after Skokie, Illinois, crash 00:26

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Friday night in Skokie, Illinois.

It happened around 10 p.m. near Church and Keeler.

The crash left a car in the front yard of a home.

The Skokie Fire Department said they were responding to a rollover crash when they found the three damaged cars. Two of those vehicles may have been parked.

The fire captain said two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.