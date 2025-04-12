2 people hurt after crash in Chicago suburb, fire officials say

Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Friday night in Skokie, Illinois.

It happened around 10 p.m. near Church and Keeler.

The crash left a car in the front yard of a home.

The Skokie Fire Department said they were responding to a rollover crash when they found the three damaged cars. Two of those vehicles may have been parked.

The fire captain said two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.