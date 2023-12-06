2 officers, 75-year-old woman injured in house fire on West Side; 1 resident missing

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 75-year-old woman and two police officers are in the hospital after a housefire after a fire in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood.

One resident remains unaccounted for as the investigation continues. Fire officials said they're waiting for heavy machinery because the building is too structurally unstable to send anyone in for a search.

Firefighters responded to the house fire, in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue, around 1 a.m.

The fire fully engulfed the porch, causing it to collapse and trap one of the two officers standing on it.

The officers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 75-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. She was lying in the yard when emergency responders arrived.

Neighbors said other people stayed in this home, and they're not sure if they were in the building when the fire broke out.

"I only saw one person lying on the ground," Neighbor Sylvester Jackson said. "She got a son and another kin say in the house with her. So I haven't seen them. She was out here and she looked in real bad shape but I see no signs of her son or her nephew that stays with her that kind of keeps an eye on her."

This is a developing story.