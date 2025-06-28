Watch CBS News
Local News

2 motorcyclists killed in Glenwood crash, state police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Two motorcyclists are dead after a crash Friday night in south suburban Glenwood.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound Illinois 394, just north of Dyer Road.  

Illinois State Police said both motorcyclists were heading north on IL 394 when one bike rear-ended the other, causing both motorcycles to crash.

One of the riders, identified by medical examiners as Sarah Gudeman, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second was taken to Franciscan Health Munster Emergency Room and later died. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Justin Fasnacht, 22, of Crown Point, Indiana.

The roadway was closed during the investigation and reopened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was available.  

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.