2 motorcyclists killed in Glenwood crash, state police say

Two motorcyclists are dead after a crash Friday night in south suburban Glenwood.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound Illinois 394, just north of Dyer Road.

Illinois State Police said both motorcyclists were heading north on IL 394 when one bike rear-ended the other, causing both motorcycles to crash.

One of the riders, identified by medical examiners as Sarah Gudeman, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second was taken to Franciscan Health Munster Emergency Room and later died. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Justin Fasnacht, 22, of Crown Point, Indiana.

The roadway was closed during the investigation and reopened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was available.