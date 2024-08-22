2 men hospitalized after being stabbed on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were stabbed in the Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said just before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of South Greenwood Avenue for a call of a person stabbed.

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in the back of the head by another man and was treated by Chicago fire crews before being taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

A second call was received of a 42-year-old man who suffered a stab wound to his left shoulder and was also treated by fire crews before being taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

The victim told officials that he was outside drinking when another man stabbed him.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.