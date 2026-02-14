Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men sought in CTA Red Line robbery on South Side last month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are looking for two men they said robbed a passenger on the CTA Red Line train last month in Princeton Park.

The robbery happened on Jan. 27 around 4:47 a.m. at the stop in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.

Police said the victim, while on the train, was approached by the two suspects, who took the victim's property by force.

january-red-line-robbery.png
Suspects sought in Jan. 27 robbery of CTA Red Line passenger in Princeton Park. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes-Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number JK128704.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue