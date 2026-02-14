2 men sought in CTA Red Line robbery on South Side last month
Chicago police are looking for two men they said robbed a passenger on the CTA Red Line train last month in Princeton Park.
The robbery happened on Jan. 27 around 4:47 a.m. at the stop in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street.
Police said the victim, while on the train, was approached by the two suspects, who took the victim's property by force.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes-Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference number JK128704.