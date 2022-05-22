2 men shot while standing outside in Lawndale neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded after being shot in the Lawndale neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Police said around 1:38 a.m., both men, 23 and 24, were standing outside, in the 3000 block of West Polk, when they heard shots and felt pain.
The 24-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The 23-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso also in fair condition.
Police say a witness saw an unidentified man reach the end of the street before entering a silver sedan and fleeing.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.