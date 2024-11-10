2 men critically hurt after being shot during argument on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were critically hurt after being shot early Sunday morning on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago police said just before 3 a.m., the victims, 25 and 45, were arguing with four other people in the 2800 block of North Normandy Avenue, which turned into a fight.

The group began shooting at the victims before leaving the scene in different vehicles.

The 45-year-old was shot multiple times in the head. The 25-year-old victim also suffered two gunshot wounds to the head. Both victims were treated by fire crews and taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition.

As of Sunday, no arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.