2 men shot and killed near home in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed inside a home in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood Tuesday night. 

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired in the 2400 block of South Normal Avenue and found two people with gunshot wounds. 

One of the victims was found outside the front of the home and was pronounced dead. 

A second victim was found in the back of the same house with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That person was taken to a local hospital where they later died. 

Police believe the shooting took place inside the home. 

A neighbor told CBS News Chicago she heard the shooting. 

"I live on the first floor and I heard the shooting sound and I saw like fireworks, or something, and I heard the ambulance and the police car coming," A neighbor said. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

