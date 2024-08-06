Search on for 2 men who robbed stores at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side

Multiple stores held up at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday were asking for the public's help in finding two men who robbed two stores at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side last week.

In each incident, the men targeted businesses where they displayed a gun and demanded access to the cash register, police said. They also demanded access to the safe, police said.

In one incident, the robbers used force and got money, police said.

One of the robberies happened at a store in the 3400 block of West Addison Street in the Irving Park neighborhood on Sunday, July 28, at 8:35 p.m. The other happened a mere 22 minutes later at a store in the 3600 block of West Montrose Avenue in Albany Park.

One of the men was described as being between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 11 inches tall, the other 5 feet 11 to 6 feet 2 inches tall with dreadlocks.

Police have released surveillance photos and video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.