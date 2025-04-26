Police seek information after 2 men robbed at gunpoint in Downers Grove

Downers Grove police are asking the public for information after two men were robbed at gunpoint Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of 75th Street for a report of an armed robbery around 8 p.m.

Preliminary information indicated that the men were robbed of cash and their cell phones.

The suspect was identified as a Black male of unknown age, standing at 6 feet tall, with a muscular build and shoulder-length dreads with yellow/gold highlights.

He was last seen leaving the scene, heading southbound across 75th Street, wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.