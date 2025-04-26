Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek information after 2 men robbed at gunpoint in Downers Grove

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Downers Grove police are asking the public for information after two men were robbed at gunpoint Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of 75th Street for a report of an armed robbery around 8 p.m.

Preliminary information indicated that the men were robbed of cash and their cell phones.

The suspect was identified as a Black male of unknown age, standing at 6 feet tall, with a muscular build and shoulder-length dreads with yellow/gold highlights.

He was last seen leaving the scene, heading southbound across 75th Street, wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, and a ski mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.

Jeramie Bizzle
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.