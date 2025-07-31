2 men killed in shooting at Gary, Indiana shopping center

Two men were shot and killed early Thursday in the parking lot of a shopping center in Gary, Indiana.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the Lake County Coroner's office was called to the Village Shopping Center parking lot in the 3500 block of Village Court in Gary.

Two men had been shot and killed – 37-year-old Dante Givens, and 36-year-old Deon Stewart, both of Chicago.

An autopsy determined both men died of gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled a homicide.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.