Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men killed in shooting at Gary, Indiana shopping center

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Two men were shot and killed early Thursday in the parking lot of a shopping center in Gary, Indiana.

Shortly before 4 a.m., the Lake County Coroner's office was called to the Village Shopping Center parking lot in the 3500 block of Village Court in Gary.

Two men had been shot and killed – 37-year-old Dante Givens, and 36-year-old Deon Stewart, both of Chicago.

An autopsy determined both men died of gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled a homicide.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue