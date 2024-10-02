2 men in custody after high speed chase on Chicago expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is in custody following a high-speed chase overnight on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Sparks flew as a black Volkswagen sped inbound on the expressway.

CBS News Chicago caught the chase around 1 a.m.

The car was traveling about 90 miles an hour and, at one point, lost a tire. It came to a stop at Harrison and Ashland when police cornered it.

Elmhurst, Berkeley, and Bensenville police took two men into custody.

It's not clear yet what led to the chase or where it started.