2 men hospitalized after shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured in North Lawndale.

According to the Chicago Police Department (CPD) the shooting happened around 10:13 Tuesday morning in the 1200 block of S. Tripp.

CPD said a 26-year-old man along with a 34-year-old man were in an alley when a dark colored SUV stopped near the men. Two suspects left the SUV and fired shots. The men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. 

The 26-year-old had one gunshot wound to his ankle and is listed in good condition. The 34-year-old had two gunshot wounds to his back and one to his left leg. He is listed in serious condition. 

Police said no one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 2:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

