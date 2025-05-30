2 men charged with possessing burglary tools, methamphetamine during traffic stop in Park Ridge

Two men were charged with possessing burglary tools and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Park Ridge this week.

Nicholas W. Holmes, 33, of Chicago, and Christopher E. Mazurek, 34, of Roselle, were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Holmes received an additional charge of possessing a fake ID.

Park Ridge police said just before 4 a.m. On Wednesday, officers made a traffic stop on a grey Ford pickup truck at Greenwood and Cedar for a moving violation. During the stop, officers met with the driver [Mazurek] and passenger [Holmes].

Officers noticed drug paraphernalia on the center console along with a clear plastic bag containing a white, crystallized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers also found burglary tools in both the cab area and the bed of the pickup truck. Several pieces of what was believed to be stolen mail were also found.

Police said Holmes had an altered Illinois driver's license.

Both men were arrested and taken to the station for further investigation. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the suspected stolen mail.

No further information was available.