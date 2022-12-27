2 men charged with burglarizing home in Lisle

LISLE, Ill. (CBS) – Two men are charged after breaking into a home in Lisle Monday afternoon, according to Chief of Police Kevin Licko.

Erik Pelligino, 31, of Naperville, and Jonte McMillian, 33, of Chicago are charged with residential burglary.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Burlington Avenue for a report of two subjects attempting to break into a house. Responding officers learned that the vehicle the suspects drove was leaving the home.

Officers stopped the vehicle and detained the occupants while other officers searched the house and found a broken window and other evidence of burglary, Licko said.

All three were taken to the police station for questioning.

Detectives contacted the homeowner who confirmed that some of her property was missing, and the window was not previously broken.

Pelligrino and McMillian were transported to the DuPage County jail and are awaiting a bond hearing.

No information was given about the third suspect or what was taken from the residence.