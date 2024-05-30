2 men charged after police find cannabis, cash, drug paraphernalia inside suburban Chicago home

OAK LAWN (CBS) — Two men were charged after police searched their home in Oak Lawn and found cannabis, cash, and drug paraphernalia Wednesday morning.

Sami Hirmiz, 19, and Faozi Hirmiz, 61, were arrested and charged with felony manufacture and delivery of cannabis, felony possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Faozi was also charged with two counts of resisting arrest.

Oak Lawn police said around 8 a.m., OLPD Tactical Detectives and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the home, in the 8800 block of South Austin Avenue.

Detectives recovered more than 17 pounds of cannabis bagged for sale and around $7,000 in cash from inside the residence. Equipment used for the manufacture and growing of cannabis was also recovered, police said.

At the time of his arrest, Sami was enrolled in the Cook County Electric Monitoring Program with three pending and separate criminal cases, including DUI, aggravated battery to a police officer, and robbery. Based on his background, he was held in custody and transferred to the Bridgeview Courthouse for a detention hearing on Thursday.

Oak Lawn police said investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be applied at a later date.

No further information was immediately available.