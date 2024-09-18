2 men charged with attempted murder in Chicago South Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago men are charged with shooting a 20-year-old man on the city's South Side on Monday.

Jimier Williams, 25, and Jimmie Williams, 29, were charged with aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and attempted first-degree murder. Jimier received an additional charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Chicago police said both were taken into custody around 1:10 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street after they were identified as the suspects who shot the victim about two and a half hours earlier on the same block.

Both were scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No additional information was immediately avialable.