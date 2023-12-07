2 Chicago men charged in attempted armed robbery in Tinley Park Jewel parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were charged with attempting to rob a 72-year-old woman at gunpoint in a Jewel parking lot in Tinley Park on Tuesday.

The robbery happened after 2 p.m. at the store, located at 17117 S. Harlem Ave.

Jarrell Shaw, 32, and Sean Williams, 33, were riding around in a blue Chevy Malibu when they spotted the victim getting into her car in the parking lot and stopped near her.

Williams then exited Malibu and approached the victim with a handgun and demanded her valuables, police said.

Following a short struggle, Williams gave up and fled back to Malibu, and both men left the area.

Responding detectives obtained the license plate number of the car using the Village's License Plate Recognition, or LPR, camera system. They found the owner's address in Harvey where the car was found unoccupied.

Authorities waited for Shaw and Williams to exit the home and leave in the vehicle before conducting a traffic stop.

A handgun was found inside the car during the stop. Shaw and Williams were taken into custody, police said.

Both were scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday morning at the Bridgeview Courthouse.