2 Chicago men charged in alleged 2022 armed robbery of mail carrier in Hinsdale

Two Chicago men were charged with allegedly robbing a mail carrier and stealing thousands of checks from postal service collection boxes in the suburbs back in 2022, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Antwan Kelsor, 22, and Maurice Deloach, 23, were charged with multiple felonies, including four counts of identity theft, one count of financial institution fraud—$100,000-$500,000, three counts of conspiracy to defraud a financial institution—$100,000-$500,000, and one count of financial institution fraud—$10,000-$100,000.

Kelsor was also charged with two counts of armed Robbery

Just before 1:30 p.m. on May 9, 2022, Hinsdale police responded to an armed robbery that occurred at Hinsdale Avenue and Stough Street.

Investigation into the incident revealed that a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was emptying a collection box at the intersection when they were robbed at gunpoint by a man, later identified as Deloach, for a postal key, to which they complied. He then ran back to a black Nissan, allegedly driven by Kelsor, and the two left the scene.

According to the office, the stolen key opened collection boxes in Hinsdale, Oak Brook, Burr Ridge, and part of Willowbrook.

Weeks later, mail thefts occurred at Hinsdale and Oak Brook boxes. Kelsor and Deloach were later identified as suspects.

The office said on June 12, 2022, Kelsor allegedly drove the Nissan to USPS multiple collection boxes in Hinsdale and Oak Brook, where he and Deloach stole mail. Later that day, around 10 p.m., Kelsor's Nissan was found at a gas station in Oakbrook Terrace. He was outside the vehicle, and Deloach was in the front passenger seat. Both were then taken into custody.

Authorities found the stolen collection box key between the center console and the front passenger seat and unopened mail that had been stolen from collection boxes that contained checks as well as stolen checks collection boxes and from businesses and residents in Hinsdale, Oak Brook, Clarendon Hills, Westmont, Willowbrook, Westchester, Western Springs, Barrington, Addison, Palos Hills, Oak lawn, Chicago, and Forrest View.

The office says Kelsor and Deloach deposited stolen checks into accounts and then withdrew or attempted to withdraw money. They allegedly also attempted to sell the stolen checks to others. The checks, in total. were worth $508,714.88.

Deloach appeared in court on Monday and was released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 9.

Kelsor, 22, appeared in court Friday morning, where the judge denied the state's motion to detain him due to the length of time since the robbery occurred and his lack of criminal history.

He is due back in court on June 5.