2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car
CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.
Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.
The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later.
