2 killed in house fire in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed in a house fire on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said officers and fire crews responded to the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue just after 12:30 a.m.

A 65-year-old man died at the scene. The second victim, an 88-year-old woman, was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where she died.

A third person, a 62-year-old man, was able to escape the fire unharmed, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.