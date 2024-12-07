Watch CBS News
Local News

2 killed in house fire in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 killed in South Austin house fire
2 killed in South Austin house fire 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed in a house fire on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said officers and fire crews responded to the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue just after 12:30 a.m.

A 65-year-old man died at the scene. The second victim, an 88-year-old woman, was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where she died.

A third person, a 62-year-old man, was able to escape the fire unharmed, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.