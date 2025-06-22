Northbound lanes closed after 2 killed, 1 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in DuPage County

2 killed, 1 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in DuPage County

Two people are dead and one other was hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 55.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on northbound I-55 south of Lemont Road in DuPage County.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a three-car crash, where two people were confirmed dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

A third person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

All I-55 northbound lanes are closed with traffic diverted off at I-355. The ramps from I-355 to I-55 northbound are also closed.

No further information was immediately available.

CBS News Chicago will continue to update.