Watch CBS News
Local News

Northbound lanes closed after 2 killed, 1 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in DuPage County

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 killed, 1 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in DuPage County
2 killed, 1 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in DuPage County 00:24

Two people are dead and one other was hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 55.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on northbound I-55 south of Lemont Road in DuPage County.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to a three-car crash, where two people were confirmed dead at the scene. Their identities were not released.

A third person was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.  

All I-55 northbound lanes are closed with traffic diverted off at I-355. The ramps from I-355 to I-55 northbound are also closed.  

No further information was immediately available. 

CBS News Chicago will continue to update. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.