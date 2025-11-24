Two killed in Aurora, Illinois, restaurant shooting were previously in dating relationship, police say

Two people who were killed in a shooting inside a restaurant in Aurora, Illinois, over the weekend were identified on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the shooting Saturday just after 9 p.m. at the Two Brothers Roundhouse, at 205 N. Broadway. Three people were found inside with gunshot wounds.

A woman was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 33-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition and remains in the intensive care unit. The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene, Aurora police said.

The Kane County Coroner identified the two killed as 24-year-old Jazmine Barclay of Aurora and 43-year-old Bryan Heineman of Naperville.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Heineman and Barclay had been in a dating relationship.

Barclay and the 33-year-old man were together on the upper-level balcony of the music room when Heineman entered the business. Evidence suggests he went there to confront two after possibly learning of their location from social media.

Police said moments after approaching them, Heineman shot them both before turning the gun on himself.

No bystanders were struck by gunfire or injured. A firearm was recovered near Heineman.

Witnesses on social media said that the shooting happened while the band Beyond the Blonde was performing, and moments after the shots, people ran for their lives.

The singer of the band, Charity Benevelli, said, "It's a crazy feeling going from everyone is having a great time, happy, smiling, dancing, and then all of a sudden it is absolute fear."

The Aurora Police Department is encouraging anyone affected by the shooting to contact their Crisis Intervention Unit at 630-256-2483.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.