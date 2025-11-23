2 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Aurora, Illinois restaurant

Two people were killed and a third was wounded during a concert at a restaurant in Aurora, Illinois on Saturday night.

Police in Aurora were called at 9:10 a.m. to the Two Brothers Roundhouse, at 205 N. Broadway in Aurora. Officers found three gunshot victims at the scene.

A woman was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, while a man was hospitalized in critical condition. Another man, believed to be the shooter, was pronounced dead at the scene, Aurora police said.

Police said all three people involved in the shooting are believed to have known each other, and the shooting is believed to have been domestic in nature.

Witnesses wrote on Facebook that the shooting happened while the band Beyond the Blonde was performing at the restaurant, and moments after the shots, people ran for their lives.

One person reported hiding under a table.

Beyond the Blonde wrote on Facebook, "We are all ok…. Just processing what happened."

The Kane County Coroner's office will conduct autopsies on the two people killed in the shooting. Their identities have not been released.