2 Juveniles charged in robberies, carjackings in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage boys are facing multiple charges in connection to a series of robberies and carjackings in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Chicago police said the boys, 13 and 15, were arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force, in the 4300 block of West West End Avenue around 11:09 a.m. on Thursday.

They were identified as two of the suspects who participated in multiple incidents earlier that morning.

Incident times and locations:

2110 block of North Whipple – vehicular hijacking of a 38-year-old man around 5:59 a.m.

2700 block of North Mozart – vehicular hijacking of a 53-year-old man around 6:14 a.m.

3600 block of West Altgeld – the attempted robbery of a 55-year-old man around 6:18 a.m.

2600 block of West Cortland – robbery of a 27-year-old man around 6:30 a.m.

1800 block of North Talman – robbery of 50-year-old man around 6:30 a.m.

Both were charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking, two felony counts of robbery, and one felony count of attempted robbery. The 13-year-old is facing two additional felony counts of unlawful possession of a credit/debit card and criminal damage to property.

They are scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Thursday.

No further information was available.