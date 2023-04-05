2 carjacked by group of men minutes apart in Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after two men were robbed and carjacked just minutes apart in the Logan Square neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The first robbery happened around 5:59 a.m., in the 2100 block of North Whipple Street.

Police said the victim, a 38-year-old man, was walking to his parked grey Ford Fusion when two unknown vehicles, a black SUV and a white sedan, approached.

A group of six to eight unknown men exited both cars and demanded the victim's vehicle and property. The victim complied.

Some of the offenders got into the victim's car and fled southbound.

The rest returned to the SUV and sedan, which also fled in the same direction.

No weapons were seen or implied and the victim was not injured.

Fifteen minutes later, a 53-year-old man related to police that he was inside his car, in the 2700 block of North Mozart Avenue around 6:14 a.m., when two unknown vehicles, a tan-colored sedan, and another unidentified vehicle, approached.

Police said a group of six unknown men exited both cars and opened the driver's side door to the victim's vehicle.

One of the suspects struck the victim in the face and demanded he exit. The victim complied, police said.

One of the suspects fled northbound in the victim's car with the other vehicles following.

The victim declined EMS.

No arrests were made in either incident.