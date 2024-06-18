Watch CBS News
2 injured in boat, jet ski accident in Northern Illinois

By Jason Cooper

/ CBS Chicago

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A jet ski crash sent two people to the hospital near Antioch and the Illinois-Wisconsin state line Tuesday evening.

The accident happened in Lake Marie on the Chain O'Lakes. The address cited was 40840 N. Douglas Rd.

Video showed investigators looking over a small speed boat that was also involved in the accident.

The Lake County Sheriff's office said two people were left in critical condition.

Further details were not available Tuesday evening.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 9:52 PM CDT

