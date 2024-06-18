2 injured in boat, jet ski accident in Northern Illinois

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A jet ski crash sent two people to the hospital near Antioch and the Illinois-Wisconsin state line Tuesday evening.

The accident happened in Lake Marie on the Chain O'Lakes. The address cited was 40840 N. Douglas Rd.

Video showed investigators looking over a small speed boat that was also involved in the accident.

The Lake County Sheriff's office said two people were left in critical condition.

Further details were not available Tuesday evening.