CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were injured after a fire heavily damaged a home in south suburban Phoenix.

The house at 15256 S Vincennes has been heavily damaged.

The fire broke out at 15256 South Vincennes Avenue.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.