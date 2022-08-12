2 injured after crashing into a tree in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are injured after a vehicle crash in the Gage Park neighborhood Thursday just before midnight.

Police said a man and woman, 43, were traveling in a GMC SUV eastbound, in the 2300 block of West Garfield Boulevard around 11:56 p.m., when the vehicle lost control and struck a tree.

The man was transported by Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

The woman was also transported to U of C in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

No citations were issued.