2 hurt after pickup truck crashes into strip mall in Hanover Park

Pickup truck slams into strip mall in Hanover Park

Two people were hurt after a pickup truck slammed into a suburban Chicago strip mall Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 2100 block of Irving Park Road in Hanover Park.

The windows of a Michoacana ice cream shop and a jewelry store were damaged due to the crash.

A fire official told CBS News Chicago that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.