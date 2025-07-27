Watch CBS News
Local News

2 hurt after pickup truck crashes into strip mall in Hanover Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pickup truck slams into strip mall in Hanover Park
Pickup truck slams into strip mall in Hanover Park 00:30

Two people were hurt after a pickup truck slammed into a suburban Chicago strip mall Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 2100 block of Irving Park Road in Hanover Park.

The windows of a Michoacana ice cream shop and a jewelry store were damaged due to the crash.

A fire official told CBS News Chicago that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story.

CBS Chicago Team

The CBS Chicago team covers breaking news, weather, groundbreaking investigations, and dedicated community reporting

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue