2 found dead in home in West Englewood neighborhood in Chicago

By
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
2 found dead in West Englewood home
Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead Friday afternoon inside a home in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Around 4:20 p.m., two males of unknown age were found unresponsive inside a home in the 6100 block of South Justine Street. Police said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any further details on how the victims died, or when.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

