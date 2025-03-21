2 found dead in home in West Englewood neighborhood in Chicago

Chicago police are conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead Friday afternoon inside a home in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Around 4:20 p.m., two males of unknown age were found unresponsive inside a home in the 6100 block of South Justine Street. Police said both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide any further details on how the victims died, or when.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.