2 dead following exchange of gunfire with another vehicle in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead following an exchange of gunfire with another vehicle in East Garfield Park Sunday morning.

Police said around 2:38 a.m., two males were in a vehicle traveling southbound, in the 800 block of South Albany, when a red SUV approached, and an unknown offender fired shots into the vehicle.

The victims then both returned fire and the red SUV fled the scene, according to police.

One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced a short time later.

the second victim was shot in the right upper back and was also transported to Stroger in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The ages of the victims are unknown.

Two handguns were recovered, police said.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.