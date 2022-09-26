2 dead after crashing into building in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead after crashing into a building in the Brighton Park neighborhood Sunday night.

Police say the crash happened around 10:57 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue.

A witness told police that a vehicle traveling southbound on Archer Avenue lost control and struck a building.

Both victims, a man, and woman in their 20s, were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.

Major accidents is investigating the cause of the accident.

No further information was immediately available.