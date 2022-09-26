2 dead after crashing into building in Brighton Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are dead after crashing into a building in the Brighton Park neighborhood Sunday night.
Police say the crash happened around 10:57 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue.
A witness told police that a vehicle traveling southbound on Archer Avenue lost control and struck a building.
Both victims, a man, and woman in their 20s, were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and died a short time later.
Major accidents is investigating the cause of the accident.
No further information was immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.