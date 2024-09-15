Watch CBS News
2 dead after crash involving semi-truck on I-80 in Tinley Park, westbound lanes closed

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were killed in a crash on I-80 early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue.

Troopers responded to the scene for the report of a fatal traffic crash involving a semi and a truck-tractor semi-trailer. 

Two people were pronounced dead. The ages and genders of the victims were not released. 

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Lanes two and three of I-80 westbound were closed. Harlem Avenue to I-80 westbound was also closed.

No further information was immediately available.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

