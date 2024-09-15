2 dead after crash involving semi-truck on I-80 in Tinley Park, westbound lanes closed
TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were killed in a crash on I-80 early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue.
Troopers responded to the scene for the report of a fatal traffic crash involving a semi and a truck-tractor semi-trailer.
Two people were pronounced dead. The ages and genders of the victims were not released.
It is unclear what led up to the crash.
Lanes two and three of I-80 westbound were closed. Harlem Avenue to I-80 westbound was also closed.
No further information was immediately available.