2 children killed, others injured in northern Indiana crash

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two children were killed, and four other people were injured in a crash over the weekend in La Porte County, Indiana.

An SUV pulling a U-Haul trailer did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of CR 900 West and Joliet Road, just east of Westville, around midday last Saturday.

A pickup truck then crashed into the SUV in the intersection, La Porte County sheriff's police said.

An 11-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl in the SUV died at the scene of the crash.

The 41-year-old driver of the SUV and the 47-year-old driver of the pickup truck had upper body injuries from the crash and were taken to local hospitals.

Four passengers were in the SUV at the time, all from Justice, Illinois, police said, including a 36-year-old woman who had an upper-body injury and was taken to an area hospital and a 16-year-old girl who was airlifted to a regional hospital.

Police said toxicology reports were pending but did not say if any charges were filed in connection with the crash.