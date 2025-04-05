Watch CBS News
2 Chicago men charged with drug trafficking in Lake County

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Two Chicago men were arrested and charged accused of drug trafficking in Lake County.

Yastin S. Zaragoza-Barragan, 27, and David Hernandez, 29, were both charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Zaragoza-Barragan received an additional charge of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Group —a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area funded task force—received a tip of the men trafficking drugs through Lake County.

The group, along with the FBI Chicago Field Division agents, developed information that both were in possession of cocaine traveling through Lake County Friday afternoon. 

Zaragoza-Barragan and Hernandez were spotted traveling in a vehicle near Lake Forest, near I-94 and Route 60. Their vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation, and a Lake County Sheriff's Office Canine Team then responded.  

The K9 sniffed around the vehicle and indicated there were drugs inside the vehicle. Further investigation found there were two wrapped packages, each containing about one kilogram of cocaine, inside of the vehicle. Over 2.2 kilograms of cocaine were seized. 

Detectives also found a loaded pistol in the vehicle.  

Hernandez and Zaragoza-Barragan were both taken into custody.

They remain held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Saturday morning. 

