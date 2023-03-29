2 charged with first-degree murder in 2022 West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are facing murder charges following a shooting on the city's West Side last year.

Chicago police arrested Glenn Bland, 38, and Adrianna Vanzant, 18, on Monday, in the 200 block of North Kenneth Avenue and the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue.

Police say they were identified as the suspects who, on June 15, 2022, shot and killed a 42-year-old man in the 5200 block of West Kamerling Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

Both were taken into custody and each was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

They're scheduled to appear in bond court on Wednesday.