2 charged with allegedly shooting man during attempted armed robbery on Near North Side

A man and a teenage boy were charged in connection with the alleged shooting of a man during an attempted robbery in Streeterville on Friday night.

Chicago police said Marques Williams, 22, and the boy, 16, were arrested around 7:42 p.m. on Friday and charged with felony armed robbery with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery with discharge of a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Williams was also charged with felony possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing. The 16-year-old was also charged with aggravated fleeing causing over $300 in property damage and a misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer.

Police said they were identified as the suspects who, around one hour earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 29-year-old man in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue.

They were also identified as the suspects who shot and seriously injured a 64-year-old man during an attempted armed robbery in the 400 block of East Illinois Street.

In that incident, police said the suspects demanded the victim's property and when the victim refused, one of them pulled out a gun and fired one shot, hitting the victim in the side. Both suspects then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital and was initially reported in good condition.

Both are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.