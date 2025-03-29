2 arrested in Chicago in connection to online Amazon job scam in Las Vegas

2 people arrested in Chicago connection to online job scam in Las Vegas

An online job scam based hundreds of miles away leads to two arrests in Chicago.

Investigators said the scam started in Las Vegas as part of an ad to find Amazon drivers.

The victims were lured to a business, where they filled out paperwork and were asked to pay a $200 application fee.

They were told to return on Jan. 30, but once they did, no one was there, and the building was vacant.

On Thursday, Chicago police arrested Juan Vera and Fabiola Planes in connection with the case.

They're expected to be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges.