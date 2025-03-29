Watch CBS News
Local News

2 arrested in Chicago in connection to online Amazon job scam in Las Vegas

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

2 people arrested in Chicago connection to online job scam in Las Vegas
2 people arrested in Chicago connection to online job scam in Las Vegas 00:40

An online job scam based hundreds of miles away leads to two arrests in Chicago.

Investigators said the scam started in Las Vegas as part of an ad to find Amazon drivers.

The victims were lured to a business, where they filled out paperwork and were asked to pay a $200 application fee.

They were told to return on Jan. 30, but once they did, no one was there, and the building was vacant.

On Thursday, Chicago police arrested Juan Vera and Fabiola Planes in connection with the case.

They're expected to be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.